7,675 Shares in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Purchased by Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC

Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Down 1.2%

XOM opened at $150.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.27. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.68 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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