7,693 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Acquired by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,443,000. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,924,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,053,421 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,589,000 after acquiring an additional 812,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:TSM opened at $437.65 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $200.38 and a 12 month high of $450.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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