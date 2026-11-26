Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU - Free Report) TSE: SU by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,596,454 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 770,100 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 2.12% of Suncor Energy worth $1,669,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,551,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $790,952,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 11,657,514 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $625,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,208 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $466,810,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 101.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,331,336 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $430,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,648 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Suncor Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $106.00 target price on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Suncor Energy from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $80.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU - Get Free Report) TSE: SU last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 9.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of C$0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy's previous quarterly dividend of C$0.60. Suncor Energy's payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Its operations span oil sands development and upgrading, conventional oil and natural gas production, refining, and the marketing of energy products. The company produces crude oil and refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. It also operates the Petro-Canada retail and wholesale network, serving customers in Canada and the United States. Suncor's history includes early involvement in Canada's oil sands industry, and the company has expanded into a broad range of energy activities.

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