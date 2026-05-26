77,143 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,555 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of ADM opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Archer Daniels Midland's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Daniels Midland

Insider Transactions at Archer Daniels Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $3,424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,552,354.56. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian R. Pinner sold 34,106 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,439,602.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 90,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,486,054.28. This trade represents a 27.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

See Also

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