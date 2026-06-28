7,800 Shares in Moody's Corporation $MCO Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,800 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody's during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,101,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Moody's during the fourth quarter worth $395,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Moody's by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,716,304 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 726,971 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Moody's by 50,985.1% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 420,430 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $214,777,000 after acquiring an additional 419,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Moody's by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,782 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $213,424,000 after acquiring an additional 317,245 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Moody's

In other Moody's news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total transaction of $665,533.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,846,709.88. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.67, for a total value of $71,679.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $900,534.95. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,306. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody's Stock Performance

Shares of Moody's stock opened at $450.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Moody's Corporation has a 52 week low of $402.28 and a 52 week high of $546.88.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Moody's had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Moody's's revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Moody's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.400-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody's Corporation will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Moody's's payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Moody's in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Moody's in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Moody's in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moody's from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moody's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $541.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody's is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody's operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

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