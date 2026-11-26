EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 78,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $213,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 544,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $180,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $6,153,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Cornermen Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. Finally, Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Medallion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. Headlines

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a "hold" rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $392.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $369.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE JPM opened at $317.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $335.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a market capitalization of $842.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($0.19). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $50.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.81, for a total value of $882,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 71,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,066,092.07. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services company serving consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors. Its operations include consumer and community banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and asset and wealth management. The company offers services such as checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, consumer and business loans, payment processing, investment banking, securities trading, treasury services and investment management.

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