78,736 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS Acquired by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,736 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac owned about 0.07% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Varonis Systems Trading Up 7.4%

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's 50 day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 19.75%.The company had revenue of $173.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.52 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNS

Trending Headlines about Varonis Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Varonis’ latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.06 versus the consensus loss estimate and revenue of $173.13 million above forecasts, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trend.

Varonis’ latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.06 versus the consensus loss estimate and revenue of $173.13 million above forecasts, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trend. Positive Sentiment: Revenue rose 26.9% year over year, which may be encouraging investors that demand for Varonis’ data security software remains strong.

Revenue rose 26.9% year over year, which may be encouraging investors that demand for Varonis’ data security software remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp initiated and repeated coverage with a Sector Weight rating, signaling a hold-style stance rather than a strong bullish or bearish view.

KeyCorp initiated and repeated coverage with a rating, signaling a hold-style stance rather than a strong bullish or bearish view. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s new estimates imply continued losses through 2026-2028, but the forecast profile is broadly in line with the market’s expectation that Varonis will remain unprofitable for some time.

KeyCorp’s new estimates imply continued losses through 2026-2028, but the forecast profile is broadly in line with the market’s expectation that Varonis will remain unprofitable for some time. Positive Sentiment: The company also provided FY2026 and Q2 2026 guidance, which likely helped investors focus on management’s outlook for continued progress after the better-than-expected quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company's flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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