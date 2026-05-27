7,887 Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Bought by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrustBank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 103,507 shares of the company's stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. M3 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 24,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say PG can keep growing in 2026 by leaning on iconic brands like Tide and Pampers and using innovation-led pricing, suggesting its pricing strategy may help offset cautious consumer demand. Article Title

Analysts say PG can keep growing in 2026 by leaning on iconic brands like Tide and Pampers and using innovation-led pricing, suggesting its pricing strategy may help offset cautious consumer demand. Positive Sentiment: PG was highlighted in a comparison with Church & Dwight as a consumer-staples giant with a broader category reach and stronger innovation execution, reinforcing its defensive growth profile. Article Title

PG was highlighted in a comparison with Church & Dwight as a consumer-staples giant with a broader category reach and stronger innovation execution, reinforcing its defensive growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble announced a $205 million investment in a new automated logistics facility in Georgia, a move that should expand distribution capacity and improve operational efficiency over time. Article Title

Procter & Gamble announced a $205 million investment in a new automated logistics facility in Georgia, a move that should expand distribution capacity and improve operational efficiency over time. Neutral Sentiment: PG also appeared in broader dividend and inflation-focused commentary, which may support interest in the stock as a defensive income name, but these pieces did not point to any company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8%

PG opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $333.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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