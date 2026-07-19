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7,890 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Purchased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
C.H. Robinson Worldwide logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Dorsey Wright & Associates opened a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter, buying 7,890 shares valued at about $1.31 million.
  • Institutional ownership in CHRW remains very high, with hedge funds and other large investors holding 93.15% of the stock; several firms, including Vanguard and Wellington, also increased their stakes.
  • The company reported better-than-expected earnings of $1.35 per share in its latest quarter, and analysts remain broadly bullish, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.62.
  • Five stocks we like better than C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,890 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,341,535,000 after purchasing an additional 364,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $716,423,000 after purchasing an additional 397,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,034 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $494,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214,855 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $514,889,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $183.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $208.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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