7,915 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Acquired by Atlatl Advisers LLC

Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,915 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $214.65 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.18 and a 52-week high of $303.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.07 and a 200 day moving average of $249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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