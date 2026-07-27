791,555 Shares in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. $CATX Bought by Octagon Capital Advisors LP

Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 791,555 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. Perspective Therapeutics comprises 0.4% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 0.69% of Perspective Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 954.9% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,164,582 shares of the company's stock worth $13,196,000 after buying an additional 2,864,582 shares during the last quarter. Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 391.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CATX alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CATX opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,982.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Perspective Therapeutics Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Perspective Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perspective Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Perspective Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here