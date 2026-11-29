Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 79,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $368,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,733,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 66.7% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 24,538 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,457.1% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 28,806 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,352.9% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,052 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Argus increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $316.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $346.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.5%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $319.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 134.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $324.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is currently 304.20%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, insider Kurt Lefevere sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.86, for a total transaction of $142,587.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,141.10. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals is an industrial gases company founded in 1940. It produces and supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon and helium, along with related equipment and technologies. Its products are used in manufacturing and processing operations across a range of industries. The company serves customers in sectors including energy, chemicals, metals, electronics, food and healthcare. It supplies gases through on-site production systems, bulk deliveries and packaged-gas offerings, and provides related services and technologies for industrial processes.

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