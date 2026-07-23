793,292 Shares in Embecta Corp. $EMBC Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 793,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.34% of Embecta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Embecta by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Embecta by 542.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,371 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $94,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company's stock.

Embecta Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $192.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $235.67 million. Embecta had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. Embecta's quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Embecta's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Embecta from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Embecta from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Embecta from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised Embecta from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Embecta from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMBC

Embecta News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Embecta this week:

Positive Sentiment: No clearly positive company-specific catalyst was reported in the latest headlines.

No clearly positive company-specific catalyst was reported in the latest headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders about an August 17, 2026 deadline for investors who bought Embecta shares during the class period to seek lead-plaintiff status or join the case. Article

Multiple law firms issued reminders about an August 17, 2026 deadline for investors who bought Embecta shares during the class period to seek lead-plaintiff status or join the case. Neutral Sentiment: Law firms including Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, and others reiterated that a securities class action is already pending against Embecta and named the relevant class period as Nov. 25, 2025 through May 4, 2026. Article

Law firms including Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, and others reiterated that a securities class action is already pending against Embecta and named the relevant class period as Nov. 25, 2025 through May 4, 2026. Negative Sentiment: Several firms alleged Embecta and certain executives misled investors about FY2026 guidance and the stability of its insulin pen needle business, which could reinforce concerns about future earnings visibility and legal liability. Article

Several firms alleged Embecta and certain executives misled investors about FY2026 guidance and the stability of its insulin pen needle business, which could reinforce concerns about future earnings visibility and legal liability. Negative Sentiment: One notice said the litigation follows a sharp stock decline and alleges potential violations of federal securities laws, keeping legal risk front and center for EMBC investors. Article

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp NASDAQ: EMBC is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

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