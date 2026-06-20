7,933 Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD Bought by Flax Pond Capital LLC

Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,002.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 4,175 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total transaction of $651,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 291,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,567,681.12. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 2,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total transaction of $424,958.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 123,269 shares in the company, valued at $19,244,756.28. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 226,917 shares of company stock valued at $35,065,702 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "market perform" rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.72.

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Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

RVMD opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $166.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.83) by ($0.46). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies to treat RAS-dependent cancers and other diseases driven by the RAS/MAPK pathway. The company's research efforts target historically “undruggable” proteins, aiming to inhibit critical nodes in cell signaling that promote tumor growth and therapeutic resistance.

The lead pipeline includes RMC-4630, a SHP2 inhibitor; RMC-6291, a selective KRAS G12C inhibitor; and RMC-6236, a pan-RAS inhibitor designed to address multiple RAS mutations.

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