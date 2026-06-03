7,952 Shares in DTE Energy Company $DTE Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,952 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DTE Energy by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 805,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $113,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 240,696 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,270 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $51,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $126.23 and a one year high of $154.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.85.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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