7,956 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Bought by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,956 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $207.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $109.90 and a 52 week high of $323.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.39.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FTAI Aviation's payout ratio is 31.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $16,334,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock worth $61,599,445. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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