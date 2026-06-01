79,705 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,705 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $10,167,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,313,857 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $170,736,000 after purchasing an additional 65,178 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5,405.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 144,970 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 816.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,791 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 98,983 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 540,300 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $70,212,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $96.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.04. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 50,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,950. The trade was a 21.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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