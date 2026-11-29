Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,967 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 80,137 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY's holdings in Home Depot were worth $24,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,771,247,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $16,637,688,000 after purchasing an additional 499,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,780,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,476,145 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,980,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,777,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $417.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Melius Research set a $397.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Roseborough sold 3,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.68, for a total transaction of $1,040,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,400.92. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $206,516.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,189 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,505,424.55. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,461 shares of company stock worth $12,109,512. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2%

HD opened at $362.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $319.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $277.15 and a one year high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.980-14.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 64.77%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer that serves do-it-yourself customers, professional contractors and other businesses. Founded in Atlanta in 1978, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and operates stores and online businesses in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its offerings include building materials, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, flooring, lighting, plumbing and electrical supplies, as well as lawn and garden products. The company also provides services such as installation, equipment rental, delivery and project support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report