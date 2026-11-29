Ares Systematic Credit Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the company's stock after selling 802,210 shares during the period. Ares Systematic Credit Ltd's holdings in Xometry were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,322,581 shares of the company's stock worth $127,656,000 after purchasing an additional 280,491 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 804,719 shares of the company's stock worth $82,765,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 297,552 shares of the company's stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 159,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,048 shares of the company's stock worth $23,044,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 85,989 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Xometry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XMTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $309,725.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,474.04. The trade was a 16.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fabio Rosati sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $216,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,830,770.84. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,499 shares of company stock worth $6,469,108. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -326.46 and a beta of 1.33. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $127.49.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Xometry had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $252.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xometry

Xometry operates a digital marketplace that connects businesses seeking custom-made parts with a network of manufacturing suppliers. Its platform helps customers find suppliers, request quotes and manage orders for production needs ranging from prototypes to larger runs. Services available through the marketplace include CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, 3D printing, injection molding, die casting and other manufacturing processes. Xometry also offers services and tools for supplier sourcing and procurement, including its Thomasnet industrial sourcing platform.

Further Reading

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