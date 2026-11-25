SC US Ttgp LTD. lessened its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,567,430 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,027,654 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 16.9% of SC US Ttgp LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned about 5.41% of DoorDash worth $4,325,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 56.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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DoorDash News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about DASH:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash is partnering with Upside to offer DashPass members gas rewards, including 25 cents back per gallon. The perk may add value to memberships and encourage customer retention, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Article: DoorDash, Upside team up to give DashPass members gas rewards

DoorDash is partnering with Upside to offer DashPass members gas rewards, including 25 cents back per gallon. The perk may add value to memberships and encourage customer retention, though its financial impact is not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: A report says sell-side brokerages rate DASH “Moderate Buy,” a generally supportive but not especially strong consensus signal. Article: DoorDash stock rated Moderate Buy

A report says sell-side brokerages rate DASH “Moderate Buy,” a generally supportive but not especially strong consensus signal. Negative Sentiment: DoorDash reportedly lined up substantial debt financing connected with an Instacart transaction. The financing may support strategic expansion, but borrowing adds financial obligations and the transaction’s returns and execution remain key considerations for investors. Article: DoorDash Lines Up $3.29B in Debt Financing Amid Instacart Deal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $190.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on DoorDash from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DASH opened at $160.13 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $239.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $474,581.52. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 107,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,281,473.72. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 19,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.25, for a total value of $3,028,792.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 198,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,712.50. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $35,444,176. Corporate insiders own 44.90% of the company's stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a local commerce platform that connects consumers with restaurants and other merchants, as well as with independent delivery workers. Through its app and website, customers can order restaurant meals, groceries, convenience items and products from other local retailers for delivery or pickup. The company also provides services for merchants, including tools for online ordering, marketing and fulfillment. Its offerings include DoorDash Drive, which provides delivery logistics for merchants' own orders, and DashPass, a subscription program for eligible orders.

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