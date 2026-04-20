803,166 Shares in The Gap, Inc. $GAP Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 803,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,561,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.22% of GAP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,407,809 shares of the company's stock worth $96,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,322 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in GAP by 2,197.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 645,150 shares of the company's stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 617,073 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,053,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in GAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,555,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in GAP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,341,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,479,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of GAP from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GAP to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GAP opened at $26.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). GAP had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.31%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from GAP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. GAP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $7,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 446,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,237.40. This represents a 40.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 119,155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $2,835,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,039.20. This trade represents a 46.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 917,796 shares of company stock worth $22,505,004. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GAP Profile

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand's distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world's largest apparel companies.

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