First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VMRK - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 806,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,977,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMRK. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,491,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,946,373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717,135 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter worth $781,771,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,466,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in the third quarter worth $221,533,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,136,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,934,000 after buying an additional 332,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.50 price target on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VMRK opened at $65.41 on Friday. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has a 52 week low of $57.57 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 217.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.36.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:VMRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $785.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,040.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chris Carr sold 1,130 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $73,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,214.08. This represents a 20.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Breslin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $1,297,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 200,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,034,525.04. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,630 shares of company stock worth $1,853,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Vivmark Residential Common Shares of Beneficial Interest Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

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