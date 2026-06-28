81,500 Shares in Perdoceo Education Corporation $PRDO Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 18.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,902 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $9,043,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 11,315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $401,795.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $778,521.24. The trade was a 34.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,233,306. This represents a 28.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,428 shares of company stock worth $2,482,197. Insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $33.33 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.91%.The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Perdoceo Education's payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRDO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research set a $44.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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