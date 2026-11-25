Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,453,588 shares of the company's stock after selling 817,298 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of British American Tobacco worth $133,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 101.9% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, NFSG Corp grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 881 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen cut British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $68.10 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a multinational tobacco and nicotine company headquartered in London. Its business includes the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and newer nicotine products. Its portfolio includes cigarette brands such as Dunhill, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall, as well as vaping, heated-tobacco and oral nicotine products sold under brands including Vuse, glo and Velo. The company serves markets around the world, with operations spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

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