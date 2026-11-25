State Street Corp reduced its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,887,316 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,204,734 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.54% of American Healthcare REIT worth $509,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 197.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,445,020 shares of the company's stock worth $125,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at $77,999,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,236,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,638,000 after buying an additional 710,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 33.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,682,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,524,000 after buying an additional 666,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 683.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 563,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,369,000 after buying an additional 491,249 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $115,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,790,304.83. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Estes sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,427.48. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $453,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE AHR opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.08%.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on healthcare-related properties. Its portfolio includes senior housing and care communities, skilled nursing facilities, outpatient medical buildings, and integrated senior health campuses. The company owns and operates properties across the United States and the United Kingdom. Its facilities support a range of healthcare and senior living services, including assisted living, memory care, and post-acute care. American Healthcare REIT began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in 2024.

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