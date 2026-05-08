82,096 Shares in Ball Corporation $BALL Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Ball by 2.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,470 shares of the company's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ball by 0.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,213 shares of the company's stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in Ball by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 20,223 shares of the company's stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ball by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,696 shares of the company's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathleen Pitre sold 10,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $710,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,118.36. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fauze Villatoro bought 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at $888,818.78. This represents a 12.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BALL

Ball Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. Ball Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ball's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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