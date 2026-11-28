State Street Corp lessened its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB - Free Report) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,048,441 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,218,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.04% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $267,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 53.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 886,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 308,934 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 149,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,211 shares of the company's stock worth $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 124,135 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,916,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,531,692 shares of the company's stock worth $96,078,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company's stock.

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Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $392.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Matthew L. Linderman sold 7,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $309,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $418,200. This represents a 42.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $180,045.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,214,863.64. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUB. Weiss Ratings cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and the parent of Atlantic Union Bank. The company provides consumer and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, mortgage lending, and cash-management services for businesses. Its roots include Union Bankshares Corporation, which adopted the Atlantic Union name in 2019. The company serves customers across Virginia and Maryland, as well as the Washington, D.C., area, through its banking operations and digital channels.

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