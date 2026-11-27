Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 823,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,232,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Qiagen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QGEN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 2,190.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Qiagen during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Get Qiagen alerts: Sign Up

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's 50 day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. Qiagen N.V. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $57.81.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $547.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.61 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Qiagen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiagen from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on Qiagen in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Qiagen from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QGEN

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN is a life sciences company that develops technologies used to prepare and analyze biological samples. Its products help researchers and clinicians extract and process DNA, RNA and proteins from samples such as blood, tissue and other biological materials. The company offers laboratory consumables, instruments and software for molecular diagnostics and life sciences research, as well as applications in pharmaceutical research and applied testing. Its portfolio includes sample-preparation kits, molecular testing assays and platforms for PCR, digital PCR and next-generation sequencing.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qiagen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qiagen wasn't on the list.

While Qiagen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report