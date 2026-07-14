82,789 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Purchased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,789 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629,334 shares of the bank's stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,119,806 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,087,737,000 after buying an additional 1,051,072 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,554 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 44,937 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,601,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 264,172 shares of the bank's stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 142,348 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4%

DB opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.85 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report).

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