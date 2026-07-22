83,092 Shares in Western Digital Corporation $WDC Acquired by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,092 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $22,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 80.2% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $47,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Western Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Digital from $575.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $610.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Western Digital from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $685.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $520.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $235,699.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,643 shares in the company, valued at $63,640,420.80. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.84, for a total value of $8,236,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $246,342,096. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 28,959 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,666 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $548.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.11. Western Digital Corporation has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $799.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $561.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This is a boost from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio is 3.58%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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