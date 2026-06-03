8,392 Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP Purchased by Marble Wealth LLC

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,392 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.64. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.07 billion, a PE ratio of 122.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify authorized an additional $3 billion for share repurchases, increasing total buyback capacity to $5 billion . Buybacks can boost shareholder value by reducing share count and often signal strong free cash flow and confidence in future performance. Article Title

Shopify authorized an additional for share repurchases, increasing total buyback capacity to . Buybacks can boost shareholder value by reducing share count and often signal strong free cash flow and confidence in future performance. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted improving fundamentals, including expanding margins, accelerating gross merchandise volume, and deeper AI integration across Shopify’s platform, which supports the long-term growth narrative for SHOP . Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted improving fundamentals, including expanding margins, accelerating gross merchandise volume, and deeper AI integration across Shopify’s platform, which supports the long-term growth narrative for . Positive Sentiment: Another note pointed to strong investor interest, with Zacks saying Shopify is a “trending stock,” suggesting the name remains heavily watched by traders looking for a catalyst. Article Title

Another note pointed to strong investor interest, with Zacks saying Shopify is a “trending stock,” suggesting the name remains heavily watched by traders looking for a catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Articles about Shopify Plus enterprise features and Reddit’s expanded Shopify partnership are supportive of the ecosystem, but they do not appear to be direct stock-moving catalysts today. Article Title Article Title

Articles about Shopify Plus enterprise features and Reddit’s expanded Shopify partnership are supportive of the ecosystem, but they do not appear to be direct stock-moving catalysts today. Negative Sentiment: One article raised concern that higher large language model costs could pressure Subscription Solutions margins even as Shopify’s AI assistant Sidekick grows quickly, which could temper enthusiasm around AI investments if costs keep rising. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Shopify from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here