Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,000 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for 12.9% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 0.24% of Seagate Technology worth $512,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornermen Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $1,304,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,217 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 180.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 701,502 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $647,023,000 after acquiring an additional 451,315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 13.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 103.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,033 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are a few of the latest stories about STX:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $482.48 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $247.00 and a twelve month high of $1,145.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company's fifty day moving average is $692.41 and its 200-day moving average is $700.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 252.47% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 37.96 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut Seagate Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Seagate Technology from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,000.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STX

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Morris sold 218 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.01, for a total transaction of $120,120.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,606,942.50. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO William Mosley sold 853 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.01, for a total transaction of $470,011.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 346,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,121,124.56. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 384,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,192,964 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology develops and supplies data-storage products and solutions for businesses and consumers. Its portfolio includes hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives, and storage systems designed for applications ranging from personal computing to large-scale data centers. The company's products support cloud and enterprise storage, network-attached storage, video surveillance, gaming, and other uses that require digital data to be stored and accessed. Seagate also offers data-management and storage services through its Lyve platform.

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