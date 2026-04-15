8,450 Shares in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.29 and a 1 year high of $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.91.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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