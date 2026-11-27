Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,653 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $22,774,000. Cheniere Energy comprises 2.1% of Clean Energy Transition LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,444,403 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $584,237,000 after buying an additional 1,656,194 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $74,728,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 61.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 632,971 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $151,286,000 after buying an additional 239,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,135,088 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $510,307,000 after buying an additional 239,680 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $319.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $325.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.59.

View Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $302.04 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $330.73. The company has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.87 and a 200 day moving average of $263.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6250 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.5550. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is a U.S.-based energy company focused on producing and exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG). Its operations include liquefaction, storage, transportation and marketing of LNG and natural gas. The company operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Louisiana and the Corpus Christi LNG facility in Texas. These facilities process natural gas for shipment to customers in international markets, including buyers in Europe and Asia. Founded in 1996, Cheniere initially developed LNG import infrastructure before shifting its focus to exports as U.S. natural gas production expanded.

See Also

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