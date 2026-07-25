8,482 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company's stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $295.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $240.61 and a 12-month high of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public's payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $374.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $351.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTW

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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