85,000 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $12,422,000. NRG Energy comprises approximately 6.8% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.93.

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NRG Energy Stock Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 1.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 223.53%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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