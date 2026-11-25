Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,330 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.7% of Wealth Alliance LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Wealth Alliance LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 116.7% during the third quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Philadelphia Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Meta Platforms News Roundup

These are some of the META news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. What Meta content deals mean for its VR glasses launch

Meta has lined up DNEG and IMAX content for its planned spring 2027 VR glasses launch. The partnerships could help build an entertainment library, though the payoff depends on the hardware’s reception. Negative Sentiment: Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Meta stock falls as Class C share delay raises questions over AI funding

Meta paused its planned Class C share issuance amid shareholder litigation. The delay raises questions about financing the company’s growing AI investments and may add to concerns about spending and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Analysts have lowered price targets, including J.P. Morgan’s cut to $775 from $940 and Morgan Stanley’s reduction to $720 from $820. Such revisions can weigh on sentiment even where the firms retain positive ratings. Could Meta actually climb 30%?

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 629 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.39, for a total transaction of $402,805.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,440.41. This represents a 46.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,904,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,250. The trade was a 86.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 152,540 shares of company stock worth $105,316,609 in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

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Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ META opened at $589.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $520.26 and a one year high of $779.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $673.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.5250 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a global technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which connect people and help businesses reach audiences around the world. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and technologies through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software and services. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with its platforms providing tools for businesses to promote products and services.

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