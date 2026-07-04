85,456 Shares in Calix, Inc $CALX Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,456 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Calix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Calix by 24,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 27.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

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Calix Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CALX opened at $38.55 on Friday. Calix, Inc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Calix's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,644,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,127,572.88. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CALX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Calix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CALX

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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