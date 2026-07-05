8,558 Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 31,048 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,842 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,898 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC opened at $121.33 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66 and a beta of 1.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $135.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business's revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KLIC. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 71,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,116,082.68. This represents a 17.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,919,700. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

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