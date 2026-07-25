86,022 Shares in News Corporation $NWSA Acquired by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in News in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of News by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in News by 561.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. News had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 12.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of News from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of News from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of News in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on News from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.14.

View Our Latest Report on NWSA

News Profile

News Corporation NASDAQ: NWSA is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company's news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron's, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world's largest consumer publishers.

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