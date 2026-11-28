Unisphere Establishment purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 862,400 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $103,686,000. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montgomery Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial set a $85.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Intel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Trading Up 4.9%

Intel stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $303.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $87.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The chip maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Intel had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Lip Tan bought 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $9,709,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,464,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,808,024.37. This trade represents a 11.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel News Summary

Investors following INTC have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Article: Intel rises as chip rebound and foundry momentum stay in focus

Chip stocks participated in a wider market rebound, lifting Intel alongside other semiconductor names. Intel’s recent updates—including Microsoft’s use of its EMIB advanced-packaging technology for Azure silicon and multi-year Xeon supply plans—may also be sustaining investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say court filings in a Delaware shareholder case describe the Commerce Department’s position that a government equity arrangement was not negotiated; a hearing is scheduled for December 10. The issue may keep attention on the terms and governance implications of Washington’s stake. Article: Court filings detail Washington’s stake push

Reports say court filings in a Delaware shareholder case describe the Commerce Department’s position that a government equity arrangement was not negotiated; a hearing is scheduled for December 10. The issue may keep attention on the terms and governance implications of Washington’s stake. Negative Sentiment: Intel’s foundry business is still losing money and remains well behind TSMC, while a major outside customer commitment is still needed to strengthen the turnaround case. Coverage also flags AI-sector selling and questions about whether Intel’s valuation is justified. Article: Intel faces lawsuit and AI selloff as fair-value debate intensifies

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation is a semiconductor company that designs and manufactures processors and other technologies used in personal computers, data centers, and connected devices. Its products include Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, graphics products, and hardware and software platforms for artificial intelligence, networking, and edge computing. The company also operates Intel Foundry, which provides semiconductor manufacturing and related services to Intel and external customers. Its work spans chip design, fabrication, packaging, and process technology.

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