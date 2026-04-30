86,450 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,037,277 shares of the company's stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,050,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,843,000 after acquiring an additional 227,783 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 470,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 61,405 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 572.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Rush Street Interactive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: RSI reported $0.14 EPS vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue of $370.4M (vs. ~327.8M est.), with record net income and record adjusted EBITDA — the core reason investors pushed the stock higher. Press Release: Q1 Results and Guidance Raise

Q1 results beat expectations: RSI reported $0.14 EPS vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue of $370.4M (vs. ~327.8M est.), with record net income and record adjusted EBITDA — the core reason investors pushed the stock higher. Positive Sentiment: Company raised full‑year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance following the quarter, giving a clearer path to higher top‑line and profitability and supporting the rally. Guidance Raise

Company raised full‑year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance following the quarter, giving a clearer path to higher top‑line and profitability and supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted operational momentum — notably strong monthly‑active‑user growth in North American online casino markets — which investors cited as evidence the beat is sustainable. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call highlighted operational momentum — notably strong monthly‑active‑user growth in North American online casino markets — which investors cited as evidence the beat is sustainable. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets followed the results: Needham raised its PT to $33 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $29 (overweight), signaling institutional support for the beat+guidance. Needham & Wells Fargo Coverage Benzinga: PT Raise

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets followed the results: Needham raised its PT to $33 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $29 (overweight), signaling institutional support for the beat+guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were reported (COO Mattias Stetz, Director Judith Gold, and Paul Wierbicki sold sizable blocks on April 27–29). Each sale was executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which reduces the negative signal but still draws attention to insider liquidity. Stetz and Wierbicki filings: Stetz Form 4 Wierbicki Form 4

Multiple insider sales were reported (COO Mattias Stetz, Director Judith Gold, and Paul Wierbicki sold sizable blocks on April 27–29). Each sale was executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which reduces the negative signal but still draws attention to insider liquidity. Stetz and Wierbicki filings: Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains rich (reported trailing PE around 100), so despite strong results the stock could face volatility if growth or margin trends disappoint versus raised expectations.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.62. 173,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,024. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $370.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $520,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 677,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,319,575.96. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $1,372,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,588 shares of company stock valued at $28,497,619. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company's stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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