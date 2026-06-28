8,692 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average of $111.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 9.83%.The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $134.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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