Durable Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,293,406 shares of the company's stock after selling 870,316 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health accounts for 1.2% of Durable Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 3.53% of Option Care Health worth $119,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 234.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 304,376 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in Option Care Health by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 169,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,046,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.05 target price on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citizens Jmp cut Option Care Health from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Option Care Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Financial set a $32.05 price objective on Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.05 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.2%

OPCH stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc. is a U.S. provider of home and alternate-site infusion therapy services. The company coordinates infusion care for patients who need medications or nutritional support administered outside a hospital, including in their homes or at infusion centers. Its services include specialty pharmacy, nursing, care coordination and clinical support. Option Care Health provides therapies for a range of acute and chronic conditions, including immune disorders, infections, bleeding disorders and nutritional needs.

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