First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the second quarter worth $17,583,115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,523,930,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,349,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,195,741 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,884,071,000 after buying an additional 4,942,908 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,202,619 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,178,872,000 after buying an additional 3,179,720 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are a few of the latest headlines about QCOM:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm may benefit as automakers add AI-powered driver-assistance features and show willingness to pay more for advanced in-vehicle processors. The opportunity is growing, but Qualcomm faces competition for future design wins. Article: What Is Qualcomm Worth Watching In Automotive AI Right Now?

Qualcomm may benefit as automakers add AI-powered driver-assistance features and show willingness to pay more for advanced in-vehicle processors. The opportunity is growing, but Qualcomm faces competition for future design wins. Positive Sentiment: ETFs reportedly bought $75.2 million of Qualcomm shares on Monday; 39 funds added shares and 30 reduced holdings, suggesting a net positive flow from ETF activity. Article: ETFs Bought $75.2 Million of Qualcomm

ETFs reportedly bought $75.2 million of Qualcomm shares on Monday; 39 funds added shares and 30 reduced holdings, suggesting a net positive flow from ETF activity. Negative Sentiment: A technical-analysis article cites an earnings miss on guidance as a concern, pointing to a possible near-term headwind even as the stock approaches a support level. Article: Qualcomm Stock Price Prediction

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $168.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day moving average of $170.63. The company has a market cap of $180.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.12 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 28.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Qualcomm from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Freedom Broker lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $529,344.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,514,074.18. The trade was a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 177,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,513,600. This represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 35,023 shares of company stock worth $6,506,363 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, it develops wireless communications technologies and semiconductor products used in mobile devices and other connected products. Through its semiconductor business, Qualcomm designs processors, modems, radio-frequency components and connectivity platforms, including products marketed under the Snapdragon brand. Its technologies also support automotive applications, such as in-vehicle connectivity and computing, and Internet of Things devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report