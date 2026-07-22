8,800 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 11.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 15.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $389.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 90.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.00 and a 1 year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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