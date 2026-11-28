Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO - Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 529,817 shares of the shipping company's stock after selling 881,049 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.24% of Frontline worth $26,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Frontline by 11.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Frontline by 4.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 58.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FRO shares. Evercore set a $53.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Danske cut Frontline from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Frontline from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Frontline from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Frontline from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Frontline Stock Up 0.0%

FRO opened at $47.66 on Friday. Frontline PLC has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.31). Frontline had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $921.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This is a negative change from Frontline's previous quarterly dividend of $2.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.0%. Frontline's payout ratio is 111.42%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company focused on the seaborne transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It owns and operates tankers that carry energy cargoes between producers, refineries and other customers around the world. The company's fleet includes very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers and vessels designed to transport crude oil or refined petroleum products. Frontline serves global shipping routes, with its operations exposed to changes in demand for tanker transportation and patterns of international energy trade.

Further Reading

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