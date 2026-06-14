8,819 Shares in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Bought by Blue Jean Financial LLC

Blue Jean Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,819 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Carpenter Technology accounts for about 2.3% of Blue Jean Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $4,050,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 104,785 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRS shares. Weiss Ratings cut Carpenter Technology from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $458.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Carpenter Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 18,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,895. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS opened at $560.25 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.00 and a 52-week high of $574.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $446.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.91.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The firm had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Trending Headlines about Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research repeatedly nudged up its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology, raising estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly periods. Higher forward EPS forecasts can support the stock by reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains intact. Carpenter Technology contract wins lift pricing power but stretch valuation

Zacks Research repeatedly nudged up its earnings outlook for Carpenter Technology, raising estimates for FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly periods. Higher forward EPS forecasts can support the stock by reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains intact. Neutral Sentiment: The revisions were modest, mostly small one-cent increases, suggesting analysts see steady but not dramatic improvement rather than a major near-term catalyst.

The revisions were modest, mostly small one-cent increases, suggesting analysts see steady but not dramatic improvement rather than a major near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat earnings estimates, the company is being described as stretched on valuation, which can temper enthusiasm and make investors cautious after the stock’s strong run.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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