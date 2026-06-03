8,825 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE COF opened at $183.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50 day moving average is $189.21 and its 200 day moving average is $209.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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