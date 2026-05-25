8,835 Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Acquired by Dilation Capital Management LP

Dilation Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,835 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000. S&P Global comprises about 2.1% of Dilation Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $456,656,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 124,659 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $418.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $425.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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